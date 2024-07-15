The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,737,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 628,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after purchasing an additional 528,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHW traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.07. 438,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,508. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

