TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.85 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

