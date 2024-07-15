TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.85 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
