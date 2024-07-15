THG (LON:THG) Price Target Raised to GBX 49

THG (LON:THG – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 48 ($0.61) to GBX 49 ($0.63) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.34) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 71.80 ($0.92).

Get THG alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on THG

THG Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of THG opened at GBX 67.25 ($0.86) on Friday. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 56.30 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.25 ($1.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.39. The company has a market capitalization of £894.43 million, a PE ratio of -353.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.30.

In other THG news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($256,180.35). In other THG news, insider Damian Sanders bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($256,180.35). Also, insider Helen Jones purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,209.04). 35.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.