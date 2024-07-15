THG (LON:THG) Price Target Raised to GBX 49

THG (LON:THG – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 48 ($0.61) to GBX 49 ($0.63) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.34) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 71.80 ($0.92).
In other THG news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($256,180.35). In other THG news, insider Damian Sanders bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($256,180.35). Also, insider Helen Jones purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,209.04). 35.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
