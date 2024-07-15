Traders Purchase High Volume of The GEO Group Call Options (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 10,845 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 6,310 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 65,288 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,230,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.37. 4,531,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,260. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. The GEO Group has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

