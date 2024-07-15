Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 15,231 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the typical volume of 7,666 call options.

NuScale Power Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SMR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. 8,080,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,603. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.24.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $95,287.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,968.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $339,745. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

