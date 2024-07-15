Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 5.8 %

TMQ stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $26,192.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,503,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,522.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

