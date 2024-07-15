Truist Financial Upgrades Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) to “Buy”

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASTH. Baird R W upgraded Astrana Health to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Astrana Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

ASTH opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Astrana Health has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

