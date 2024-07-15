Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $1,803,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Twilio by 10,146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

