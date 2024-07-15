Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.