UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Reduced by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,860,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,150,045,000 after purchasing an additional 250,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,220,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,715,790,000 after purchasing an additional 527,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,122,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,961,369,000 after purchasing an additional 324,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,860,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,244,158,000 after purchasing an additional 542,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,802,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.44.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $3.84 on Monday, reaching $515.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,728. The firm has a market cap of $474.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $500.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

