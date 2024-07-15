UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $6.70 per share for the quarter. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 27.500-28.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $27.50-28.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $511.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.68. The company has a market cap of $470.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.44.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

