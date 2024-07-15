Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Paul Gu Sells 10,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $258,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,998.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $117,600.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $378,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Paul Gu sold 15,131 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $387,504.91.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00.

Upstart Trading Up 10.5 %

Upstart stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,651,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 80.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

