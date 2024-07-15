Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,676,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $854,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,046.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $30,424.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,977 shares in the company, valued at $716,490.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,046.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,993. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,053,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,747. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

