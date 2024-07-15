USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

USAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of USAC opened at $24.12 on Monday. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 512.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $63,856,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,754,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,349,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,770.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $63,856,809.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,754,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,349,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,014,817 shares of company stock valued at $69,682,572.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 914.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

