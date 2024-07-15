Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,082,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 1,324,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,820.0 days.

Valmet Oyj Stock Performance

VOYJF opened at $29.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

