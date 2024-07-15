Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,082,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 1,324,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,820.0 days.
Valmet Oyj Stock Performance
VOYJF opened at $29.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
