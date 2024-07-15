VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,221,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,096,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 182,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 137,672 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,153.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 132,099 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,263,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 131,789 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PFXF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 379,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

