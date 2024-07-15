Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VWO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.12. 8,192,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,503,616. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

