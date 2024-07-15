Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Increased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.29. 353,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,209. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

