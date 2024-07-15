Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,974. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $278.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

