Venus USDC Price Tops $0.0242 on Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Venus USDC has a market cap of $107.07 million and approximately $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,433,355,546 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,429,406,696.778382. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02415418 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

