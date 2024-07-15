Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $37.39 million and $8.42 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001234 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

