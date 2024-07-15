Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Get Verastem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verastem

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.19. Verastem has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $14.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.