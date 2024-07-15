Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 295,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 583,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VGCX. CIBC downgraded Victoria Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Victoria Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut Victoria Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

About Victoria Gold

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.21. The stock has a market cap of C$51.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.76.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.