Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,077 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 18,377 shares.The stock last traded at $55.65 and had previously closed at $55.39.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $590.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

