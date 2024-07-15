Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,077 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 18,377 shares.The stock last traded at $55.65 and had previously closed at $55.39.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $590.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000.
The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.
