Vigil Neuroscience’s (VIGL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

VIGL stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vigil Neuroscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of Vigil Neuroscience worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

