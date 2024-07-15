W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Lowered to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.45.

NYSE:WPC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

