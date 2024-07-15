W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 72.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.6 %

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $24.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $942.78. The company had a trading volume of 323,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,984. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $923.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $933.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

