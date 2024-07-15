Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.88.

Waste Connections stock opened at $180.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $181.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,392,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 591.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

