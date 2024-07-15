Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

CANSF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Willow Biosciences has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.11.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

