Wise (LON:WISE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,045 ($13.39) price objective on the stock.

WISE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.45) price target on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,123 ($14.38) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 952.75 ($12.20).

Get Wise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WISE

Wise Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of WISE stock opened at GBX 761.50 ($9.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3,626.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 765.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 833.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 607 ($7.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 997.50 ($12.78).

In other news, insider Terri Duhon acquired 308 shares of Wise stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 811 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £2,497.88 ($3,199.54). Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Wise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.