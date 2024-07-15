Wise (LON:WISE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,045 ($13.39) price objective on the stock.
WISE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.45) price target on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,123 ($14.38) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 952.75 ($12.20).
In other news, insider Terri Duhon acquired 308 shares of Wise stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 811 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £2,497.88 ($3,199.54). Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
