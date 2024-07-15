WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 12,214 Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.3 %

HQH traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,581. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

