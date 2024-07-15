WNY Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 797 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 123,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,124. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.12.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.