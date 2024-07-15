WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $277,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after buying an additional 1,614,158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,523,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,585,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,376,000 after buying an additional 866,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,465,000 after buying an additional 723,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.65. 3,622,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,781,226. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

