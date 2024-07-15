WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $1,615,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $1,982,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AEP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $90.94. 2,678,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

