WNY Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.1% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.7% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,955,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,343,816. The firm has a market cap of $290.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average of $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

