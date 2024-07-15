WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,644,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 825.8% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 197.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 222.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter valued at about $586,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.24. 146,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,111. The firm has a market cap of $938.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $67.33.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

