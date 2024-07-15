Wolfe Research Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.7 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.50. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,881,000 after buying an additional 599,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4,385.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after buying an additional 382,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

