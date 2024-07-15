World Mobile Token Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $134.52 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00042970 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000112 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,379,822 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

