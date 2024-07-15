Worldcoin Price Up 23.4% This Week (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00003571 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $623.38 million and $245.73 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,414,912 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 273,842,367.5254431 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.885686 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $101,052,384.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

