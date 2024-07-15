Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.53.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 48,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,157.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

