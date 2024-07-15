Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading 6.6% Higher

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 148,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 776,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPOF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $851.32 million, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

