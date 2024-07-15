Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.00

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 11214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 614.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

