Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.89. 2,157,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,061. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

