11,780 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Entergy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Entergy by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,174. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

