12,218 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 793,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

