30,708 Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. 152,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,866. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RVNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

