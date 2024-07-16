3,347 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.18. 4,437,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,689,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,936,890 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

