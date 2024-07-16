3,589 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $318.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $344.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.72 and a 200-day moving average of $320.43. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.06.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

