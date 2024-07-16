5,323 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after buying an additional 2,677,050 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after buying an additional 1,951,477 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after buying an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,426,000 after buying an additional 1,673,917 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. 25,572,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,548,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

