6,867 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,332 shares of company stock worth $598,801. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.67. 2,263,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

